2 nabbed, P13-M marijuana intercepted in Clark

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga – Joint operatives of the 3rd Platoon Polar Base and 302nd Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB3) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 3 (PDEA) intercepted on Sunday some PHP13 million worth of dried marijuana leaves wrapped in bricks and weighing a total of 113 kilos.

Investigation revealed that around 9 a.m., the PDEA-3 conducted an interdiction operation against a white Nissan van with plate number CAO 5719 that led to the confiscation of volumes of marijuana dried leaves wrapped into 107 bricks.

PDEA-3 Regional Director Christian Frivaldo said the suspects identified as Morgano Manalastas of A. Santos St. and Ronald Miranda of Diamond St., both of Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, were on board a white van and refused to stop when flagged down at the established checkpoint in Clark.

He said a hot pursuit operation ensued which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Charges for violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are currently being prepared for filing against the suspects. Marna Dagumboy Del Rosario /PNA – northboundasia.com





