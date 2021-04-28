2 killed, P102-M ‘shabu’ seized in Rizal

MANILA – Two drug suspects were killed while police and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized PHP102 million worth of shabu in an operation in Rizal on Tuesday night.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Debold Sinas on Wednesday identified the suspect as alias ‘Alvin’, a notorious illegal drug supplier in Calabarzon, Metro Manila, and other nearby regions, while his cohort is still unidentified.

Citing reports from the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), the buy-bust was conducted at around 11:55 p.m. along Highway 2000, Barangay Sta. Ana Extension in Taytay, which led to an armed encounter.

Recovered from the suspects were 15 kilos of shabu, a sports utility vehicle, and two fully-loaded 9 mm pistols.

‘Alvin’ is one of the distributors of Michael Lucas, a notorious drug dealer who was arrested in another operation in Dasmariñas, Cavite on Tuesday.

He is also one of the cohorts of a drug group that is connected to a certain Chinese national based in Hongkong who calls them and gives instructions when and to whom they will distribute the illegal drugs.

The confiscated items were all brought to the PDEG office for documentation and proper disposition. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com

