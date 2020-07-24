2 kidnap gang members killed in Rizal shootout

by: Philippine News Agency |
2 kidnap gang members killed in Rizal shootout

MANILA – Two alleged members of a kidnap-for-ransom (KFR) group were killed in a shootout with police officers in San Mateo, Rizal.

In a statement on Friday, Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) director, Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, said Nathaniel Recto a.k.a “Ton-ton” and a still unidentified suspect were killed in an operation by local police in Barangay Gulod Malaya on Wednesday night.

Estomo said Recto, sensing the presence of law enforcers in the area, tried to ride away on a motorcycle along with his companion and shot it out with policemen which resulted in their death.

The suspects have standing arrest warrants issued by Judge Josephine Zarate-Fernandez of the San Mateo, Rizal Regional Trial Court Branch 76, for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), and violation of the Omnibus Election Code for grave coercion.

The suspects are allegedly members of the Neil Mangubat Cutad KFR gang operating in Southern Luzon.

Recovered from the crime scene were a cal. 45 pistol and a cal. 38 revolver, both with ammunition, plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, and a motorcycle without a plate number. Benjamin Pulta /PNA – northboundasia.com



