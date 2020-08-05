2 Filipinos among dead in Beirut blast: DFA

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – Two Filipinos were killed in the massive explosion that ripped through Lebanon’s capital Beirut, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed Wednesday.

In a text message, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez said eight Filipinos were also injured during the blast and 11 are missing.

“Per latest reports from the Philippine Embassy two Filipinos have been reportedly killed and six (were) injured. All were in their employers’ homes during the explosion,” he told reporters.

Around 33,000 Filipinos are residing in Lebanon, 75 percent of whom are in the Greater Beirut area, Meñez said.

The embassy is now in touch with the Filipino community in Lebanon to assess the situation and provide assistance to any affected Filipinos.

Video clips shared on social media showed a powerful blast rocked the Port of Beirut on Tuesday, reportedly killing 78 and wounding thousands.

Based on local reports, the explosion was caused by a fire at a warehouse that stored confiscated “high explosive materials”. The Lebanese authorities are still investigating the incident.

For assistance requests, the DFA urged the Filipino community to contact the Embassy through +961 385-9430, +961 813-34836, +961 714-74416, +961 706-81060 and +961 708-58086, or email them at beirutpe@gmail.com. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com



