2 dead, 63 families evacuated as ‘Ulysses’ batters Cordillera

BAGUIO CITY – The Cordillera Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC) reported two deaths due to Typhoon Ulysses.

In an advisory, CDRRMC chairman and Office of Civil Defense Regional Director Albert Mogol said as of 8 p.m. Thursday, two fatalities have been reported – one in Atok, Benguet whose house was hit by uprooted bamboo plants, and another in Buguias, Benguet. The second fatality, who was rescued from a landslide, was declared dead on a arrival in a hospital.

Mogol said seven incidents of fallen trees, 35 landslides, soil collapse, and eight flooding incidents were reported in the six provinces and two cities in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

About 30 road sections are currently closed due to “Ulysses”, he added.

Meanwhile, 37 road sections are one-lane passable due to soil collapse. All other national roads in region are open to traffic.

The CDRRMC also recorded 263 affected families in 25 barangays while 63 families or 243 individuals are temporarily housed in two evacuation centers.

“Most families opted to stay with relatives instead of going to the evacuation centers. There is a total of 176 families outside evacuation centers comprised of 566 individuals,” Mogol said.

The Department of Agriculture also reported that 1,027 farmers tilling 9,209.45 hectares were affected by the typhoon.

A total of 764.78 metric tons of assorted highland vegetables worth PHP19.76 million were damaged.

All Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) in the region have been lifted but light and scattered rain showers are still being experienced.






