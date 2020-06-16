2 cops in Pangasinan positive for Covid-19

SAN CARLOS CITY, Pangasinan – A 24-year-old policeman from Barangay Oplas Bacnar here and a 45-year-old cop from Binmaley town are the new positive cases for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Pangasinan.

In a phone interview Tuesday, the Provincial Health Office (PHO) confirmed that the two policemen are assigned at the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) in Lingayen town.

The PPPO has conducted swab testing to its personnel and the results came out on June 15.

In a Facebook post, the City Information Office said contact tracing was immediately done to contain the spread of the virus, while the city government has requested an additional swabbing for the patient’s family members and those he had close contact with.

The 24-year-old policeman here is the third confirmed case in the city as of June 15.







Meanwhile, the 45-year-old male policeman is the first Covid-19 case recorded in Binmaley.

In a statement on Monday, the Binmaley municipal government said the police traveled to Quezon City on June 9 and his swab specimen was taken on June 11, with results turning positive on June 15.

“The patient is asymptomatic and currently confined at the Pangasinan Provincial Hospital. His family is now under strict home quarantine. While the municipal government together with the municipal health office is conducting contact tracing,” it stated.

As of 6 p.m. on June 15, Pangasinan has a total of 75 confirmed cases, 49 of them have recovered, 17 are confined, and nine have died.

The province is now under modified general community quarantine as of June 16 based on the resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





