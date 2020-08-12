2 Chinese men nabbed for kidnapping in Las Piñas

MANILA – Two Chinese nationals were arrested for kidnapping their compatriot in Las Piñas City, the Philippine National Police-Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) reported on Wednesday.

AKG spokesperson Maj. Rannie Lumactod said the suspects Weng Zhiting and Cheng Guo were arrested by AKG members and local police at a rented house in the BF Resort Village on August 9.

Rescued during the operation were victims Jiang Xiao Hao and Li Weizu.

The operation stemmed from the complaint filed by Jiang’s wife, Yang Lingyu, regarding his abduction and that the suspects were demanding for 500,000 Chinese renminbi (around PHP3.5 million) in exchange for his release.







Jiang was kidnapped at the Regency Salcedo, Bel-air, Makati City at 2:45 p.m. on August 7. The families of the victims, however, refused to heed the suspects’ ransom demand.

The suspects beat up the victims and got hold of one of the victims’ phones. They were able to get 80,000 Chinese renminbi (more than PHP500,000) from one of the victims through online fund transfer.

The police said in a report the suspects were involved in the online exchange of currency which they use as their modus operandi of kidnapping.

Seized during the rescue operations were cellphones, a fired cartridge case of 9mm, a live ammunition of cal. 38, two handcuffs, plastic straps, and other pieces of evidence.

On Monday, the suspects were brought to the Department of Justice for inquest proceedings for charges of kidnapping for ransom and serious illegal detention. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com





