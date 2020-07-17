1,841 new Covid-19 cases, total now at 63K: DOH

MANILA – Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections continued to rise with 1,841 new cases reported by the Department of Health (DOH) on Friday, bringing the country’s total to 63,001.

In its daily Covid-19 case bulletin, the DOH said majority of the new cases were reported from the City of Manila with 441 new infections, followed by Quezon City (140), Mandaluyong City (96), Cebu City (87), and the City of Navotas (86).

Of the total cases, it said 39,593 were active — the total number of infections without deaths and recoveries from Covid-19 — 90 percent of which were showing mild symptoms.

The rest, it said, were asymptomatic at 8.8 percent, severe at 0.4 percent, and critical at 0.4 percent.

More recoveries were reported at 311, bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,748.

About 17 deaths were also reported, bringing the country’s total number of casualties at 1,660.

As of Thursday, it said a total of 1,009,511 individual tests for Covid-19 have been conducted since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, its data also showed that the country remains to have sufficient capacity to take care of the infected.

Out of the country’s 1,661 beds at intensive care units (ICU), it said 685 or 41.2 percent are currently occupied with the rest available.

For isolation beds, it said the country has a total of 10,410 — with 5,036 or 48.4 percent currently occupied.

Of the 3,477 ward beds, it said 1,985 or 57.1 percent are currently occupied.

The country’s ventilators number 1,938, with 499 or 25.7 percent currently in use. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz /PNA – northboundasia.com





