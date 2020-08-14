18 new infections recorded in Bataan

BALANGA CITY, Bataan – Eighteen new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including three children and four teenagers, were reported in this province, raising the total number of infections to 541.

Governor Albert Garcia, citing the Thursday night report of the Provincial Health Office (PHO), said the infected children are the one – and five-year-old boys, and a two-year-old girl, all from Mariveles town.

The affected teenagers, on the other hand, are 16 – and 17-year-old females and 14-year-old male, all from Mariveles; and a 15-year-old male from Abucay.

Garcia said the three children and four teenagers are among the 17 new confirmed Covid –19 cases who came in contact with those earlier tested positive of the virus.

Included in the 17 are six from Mariveles, three from Abucay, and one from Orion.

The 18th new case is a 72-year old woman from Dinalupihan, who is an in-patient in a hospital in this city.

The number of those who recovered increased to 335 due to 15 new recoveries.

Five came from Samal, three each from Dinalupihan and Pilar, two from Abucay and one each from Mariveles and Orani.

There are 191 active cases while the number of fatalities from the virus stayed at 15. Ernie Esconde / PNA – northboundasia.com





