17 dead, nearly 395K evacuated in Bicol due to ‘Rolly’

LEGAZPI CITY – The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol on Monday said at least 17 people were reported to have been killed as Super Typhoon Rolly pummeled the region on Sunday.

Jessar Adornado, OCD division chief for operations, said most of the fatalities were either swept away or buried by a huge volume of volcanic materials that cascaded down the slopes of Mayon Volcano as heavy to intense rains pelted Albay.

Virac Catanduanes Photo by JINKY TABOR / northboundasia.com

He said that of the 17 deaths recorded, four were from Virac, Catanduanes; four from Guinobatan, two from Malinao, two from Tabaco City and one each in the towns of Daraga, Oas, and Polangui, all in Albay; and one each in Gigmoto and San Miguel, both in Catanduanes.

An initial OCD report showed that local disaster councils evacuated 108,561 families or 394,859 people living in areas prone to flooding, lahar flow, landslide, and storm surge in the provinces of Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Catanduanes.

Flooding hit the towns of Camalig, Sto. Domingo, Oas, Polangui, Guinobatan, Rapu-rapu, Daraga and this city while 30 towns reported flooding in Camarines Sur.







Lahar-carrying boulders damaged bridges in Daraga and Sto. Domingo while 147 houses were buried by lahar and mudflow in Guinobatan town, their respective Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) reported.

Power and communication lines are down in Catanduanes and other provinces of Bicol.

Nilda Somera, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) spokesperson, said 16 230kV lines and one 350kV line were damaged by the typhoon onslaught in the region.

She said NGCP has mobilized line crews and is currently conducting aerial and ground patrols to assess the impact of the typhoon to expedite restoration of affected facilities.

Meanwhile, the National Food Authority in Bicol said the rice supply issuance to local government units (LGUs) totaled 8,338 bags.

The distribution will be as follows: Albay, 2,370; Camarines Norte, 1,207; Camarines Sur, 4,378; Catanduanes, 283; and Sorsogon, 100.

Adornado on Monday said personnel of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council of Bicol were on their way to Catanduanes to check the situation on the ground.

He said they will conduct an assessment on the initial needs of the affected residents and assess the Virac airport with regard to the safety of flights coming in to bring assistance within the day.

“OCD central also deployed a very small aperture terminal (VSAT) team to give internet connectivity. Roll-On, Roll-Off are now available, relief items from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, OCD sakoline (laminated sack), around 250 rolls, and medicines from DOH will be transported,” Adornado said. Connie Calipay and Mar Serrano /PNA – northboundasia.com





