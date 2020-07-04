1,494 new Covid-19 cases, tally exceeds 41K: DOH

MANILA – The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections in the country rose to 41,830 after the Department of Health (DOH) registered 1,494 new confirmed cases on Saturday.

Of the new positive cases, 403 are fresh while 1,091 are late cases or test results released to patients four days ago or more.

The DOH said 180 of the fresh cases came from Metro Manila, 90 from Region 7 (Central Visayas), and 133 from other areas.

On the other hand, 12 of the late cases were repatriates while 499 were logged from the National Capital Region, 146 from Region 7, and 434 from different locations.

The DOH also registered 380 new recoveries and 10 new deaths, raising the total to 11,453 and 1,290, respectively.

“Of the 10 reported deaths, eight (80 percent) occurred in June. The total cases reported may be subject to change as these numbers undergo constant cleaning and validation,” the agency said in its Covid-19 bulletin.

The active cases are pegged at 27,983– at least 1,291 are asymptomatic, 26,528 have mild symptoms, 136 are in severe condition, and 28 in critical.

To date, there are 14,135 beds allocated for Covid-19 cases, at least 3,222 are ward beds (43.67 percent occupied), 9,626 are isolation beds (40.87 percent occupied), and 1,287 are intensive care unit beds (36.62 percent occupied).

There are also about 50,603 beds in local isolation and general treatment areas (Ligtas Covid centers) and 3,193 in Mega Ligtas Covid centers or quarantine facilities run by the national government.

Meanwhile, the DOH noted that only 22.45 percent of the 1,931 mechanical ventilators for Covid-19 cases are in use. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





