13 hurt in LPG tank blast in Olongapo City

OLONGAPO CITY – Thirteen family members here are in critical condition in a hospital after a small tank of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exploded inside their home on Thursday.

The victims included children aged one and 10 years old. The family resides at the border of Barangays Gordon Heights and Sta. Rita.

Village chief Priscilla Echie Ponge of Gordon Heights led a rescue team from the fire department and Barangay Peacekeeper and Action Team that responded to the incident.

The cause of the LPG tank’s explosion has yet to be determined. Mahatma Datu / PNA – northboundasia.com





