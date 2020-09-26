12 provincial bus routes to open in Central Luzon, Calabarzon

MANILA – A total of 12 modified provincial bus routes would be opened in Central Luzon and Calabarzon starting September 30, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced Saturday.

Under Memorandum Circular 2020-051, the buses may resume operations provided that they have a valid and existing certificate of public convenience (CPC) or application for Extension of Validity and that the units have a personal passenger insurance policy.

The modified bus routes are:

1. San Fernando, Pampanga – Araneta Center, Cubao, Quezon City

2. Batangas City, Batangas – Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx)

3. Lemery, Batangas – PITx

4. Lipa City, Batangas – PITx

5. Nasugbu, Batangas – PITx

6. Indang, Cavite – PITx

7. Mendez, Cavite – PITx

8. Tagaytay City, Cavite – PITx

9. Ternate, Cavite – PITx

10. Calamba City, Laguna – PITx

11. Siniloan, Laguna – PITx

12. Sta. Cruz, Laguna – PITx



The LTFRB said the resumption of bus operations in these areas was approved by the respective local government units (LGUs) covering the routes following a “comprehensive agency engagement” with stakeholders, including the terminal and bus operators.

Based on the circular, drop-offs and pickups in any part of the modified routes are prohibited except for the designated stopover points and terminals where the bus will last stop.

The public vehicles would be monitored by authorities via the global navigation satellite system. Operators would also get a QR Code that must be placed on a short bond paper and posted inside the bus.

Passengers, meanwhile, need to secure a travel authority/pass from the Philippine National Police near the terminal; a valid ID; a written consent allowing the LGU to subject them for Covid-19 testing or quarantine if needed; and other documents required by the LGU or the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The LTFRB said both drivers and passengers need to follow the protocols set by IATF-EID, including wearing face mask and face shield, carrying and using alcohol and sanitizer, and following the one-meter physical distancing.

Eating, drinking, and talking to other passengers as well as taking calls from a cellphone while inside the public vehicle are also prohibited.

A passenger must get a trip ticket two days prior to the date of travel via an online platform or at the bus terminal itself.

“Buying a trip ticket is prohibited on the day trip unless it’s an emergency like family problems or health,” the LTFRB said.

All buses that would travel in modified provincial bus routes would be subject to regular monitoring, the LTFRB added. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com