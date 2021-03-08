100 more PNP front-liners inoculated with Sinovac vaccine

MANILA – At least 100 more front-liners of the Philippine National Police (PNP) have been inoculated with the Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac vaccine, PNP deputy chief for administration Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said on Sunday.

Eleazar said the PNP has now a total of 1,194 medical front-liners who received CoronaVac shots that are part of the country’s first 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines donated by China on Feb. 28.

He said only 10 cops have so far experienced side effects such as mild skin rashes and headache after getting inoculated with Sinovac vaccines.

The PNP, he said, initially received 800 doses of CoronaVac vaccine and additional 400 shots that were used primarily for its health workers.

He said four vials have been declared “spoiled” due “to bubbling/crystals in the vial which is a manufactural defect.”

As of last Thursday, Eleazar said 78 percent of all the PNP personnel are willing to be vaccinated.

He attributed this positive response to the ongoing information dissemination made by the PNP Health Service and the ground commanders.

Eleazar also expressed confidence that the numbers will go up further in the coming days.

He said the PNP has yet to get any advice if it will get an allocation from the 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived in the country through COVAX Facility on March 4.

As of Saturday night, the PNP has reported 28 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total active cases to 550 within the agency.

Eleazar, who is also the PNP’s Administrative Support for Covid-19 Task Force (ASCOTF) head, said a total of 11,059 cops have recovered after reporting 22 new recoveries.

However, the PNP logged another death, a 54-year-old personnel of the intelligence group, due to the Covid-19, increasing the death toll to 32. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com