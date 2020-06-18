100 long-time contractual employees in Pasig now regularized

MANILA – Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Wednesday announced that he has signed 100 appointment papers of newly-regularized employees of the city government.

In a Facebook post, Sotto said among 100 employees who now have a permanent status are street sweepers and engineering aides who have been working as contractual employees of the City Hall for 20 years and longer.

“I am happy to announce, wala nang naiwan na kontraktwal sa mga empleyado nating mahigit 20 years nang nasa serbisyo (that no contractual are left to our employees serving for more than 20 years),” he said.

Despite the delays caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Sotto has completed the regularization of all city government employees who have been in service for more than two decades.

“Yung na-post ko dati, 43 years na contractual, na-permanent natin (I posted before about a contractual employee for 43 years now regularized),” he said.







Sotto said the next phase of the city’s employee regularization program will include workers who have been serving the city for at least 15 years.

“Hindi ko man ma-permanent lahat sa three years, pero ‘yung mga 20 years pataas, and then after that, ‘yung mga 15 years pataas – bigyan natin sila ng seguridad. Ilayo natin sila sa politika (I may not be able to make everyone permanent in three years, but those who’ve been here 20 years or longer, then after that, those 15 years or longer – let’s give them job security. Let’s protect them from politics),” said Sotto, referring to his three-year term as mayor.

He said these contractual employees will no longer worry about the renewal of their contracts despite the change of administration in the local government.

Meanwhile, Sotto reminded his constituents to stay safe against the risks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Stay healthy, magtulungan po tayo para matapos na ang pandemyang ito (let’s help each to end this pandemic). God bless,” he said. Lade Jean Kabagani /PNA – northboundasia.com





