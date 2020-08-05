10 of 11 missing seafarers in Beirut found safe

MANILA – Ten of the 11 Filipino missing seafarers have been found “safe and accounted for” following the deadly explosion that struck the Lebanese capital of Beirut on August 4.

In an advisory on Wednesday, the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon said the 10 suffered minor injuries and are now with the management of the shipping company, Abu Merhi Cruises at Ain el Mraiseh, Beirut.

The 10 are among the 13 Filipino seafarers onboard the Orient Queen cruises whose ship was docked some 400 meters away from the blast zone.

This latest development leaves one seafarer and one Filipino domestic worker still missing after the explosion.

“The Philippine Embassy Beirut will continue to ascertain the conditions of the seafarers and the other Filipinos who were reported hospitalized,” said the Embassy.

At the same time, it reported that all its Embassy personnel are safe, with no reported physical damage in its premises.

Two Filipinos were confirmed killed in the incident while eight were injured. Two of the wounded are currently recuperating at the Embassy Chancery after receiving treatment from a hospital.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it already reached out to the next of kin of the blast victims.

“The Department assures the public as well as all the other Filipinos in Beirut that it shall provide all the necessary assistance to the Filipino victims of this terrible tragedy. Likewise, the Department continues to coordinate with the Lebanese authorities in locating the reported missing Filipinos,” it said. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





