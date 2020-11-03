10 LGU execs may face raps over ‘Rolly’ absence: DILG

MANILA – Ten local chief executives (LCEs) may be slapped with administrative charges for being a no-show in their respective areas during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Tuesday.

“(The) DILG will issue ‘show cause order’ to these mayors. After validating their answers, investigation may proceed. Depende sa (It depends on the) circumstances but among them could be Dereliction of Duty, Gross Negligence and/or Violation of DILG Memorandum Circular requiring 100-percent presence of LCEs before during and after typhoon,” DILG Secretary Eduardo Año told the Philippine News Agency.

He, however, did not disclose their names pending an investigation.

“Puro mayors lahat ‘yun (All of them are mayors). Two from northern Luzon, four from Region 4B (Mimaropa), two from Region 5 (Bicol), and two from Visayas,” he added.

In a televised Cabinet meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte Monday night, Año said only the 10 officials out of the 1,047 LCEs who should be in their areas to attend to their constituents amid the typhoon were absent.

He said it is strictly specified under the agency’s Operation: Listo which contains preparedness action plans in dealing with the impact of weather disturbances in the country. It aims to ensure immediate government response with the aim of zero casualties.







He said those who will be found absent in their areas during such calamities will be penalized.

Through the DILG’s Operation: Listo protocols, Año cited the LGUs for their excellent preparations before the super typhoon struck their provinces.

As early as Oct. 30, Año said concerned LGUs conducted forced evacuation that lessened possible casualties.

Año also noted that forced evacuation was conducted even in Metro Manila as it was also expected to feel the brunt of the typhoon.

He added that the LCEs were present and busy monitoring the situation and scrutinizing updates during and after the super typhoon.

Año said on Oct. 28, they have issued reminders for LGU officials to brace for the typhoon and ensure that they will be in their respective jurisdiction during the calamity.

Early on Sunday, “Rolly” was upgraded into a super typhoon ahead of its landfall in the Bicol Region.

The DILG filed administrative charges against five North Luzon mayors who were absent in their areas of responsibility during the onslaught of Typhoon Ompong in September 2018 which affected thousands of people.

Año ordered mayors to be physically present in their respective LGUs to achieve “zero casualty”. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





