10 dead, 1 missing in Cagayan due to ‘Ulysses’

MANILA – Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba on Sunday said the province has recorded some 10 fatalities, one missing, 14 minor injuries due to massive flooding brought by Typhoon Ulysses.

“Meron din pong dalawang (nasa) critical condition na pinadadala na dito sa Cagayan Valley Medical Center…kailangan ma-ICU po ito (There are also two who are in critical condition and are being sent to Cagayan Valley Medical Center…they need to be placed in intensive care units),” Mamba said during an Laging Handa press briefing.

He also reported that power supply remains cut in certain areas with deep floods.

“Earlier, they opened seven (gates) of Magat Dam, but I think today there is only one. We’re also reminding the dam to manage their water shed because I think this is the cause of sudden flow of water, flooding here in Cagayan,” Mamba said in a mix of Filipino and English.







As of 6 a.m. Sunday, the National Irrigation Administration-Magat River Integrated Irrigation System said in a statement that the dam’s water level is at 192.15 meters.

It added that it has updated all stakeholders with information on the water volume on Magat Dam and the release of water through television, radio, print, social media, emails, and text messaging.

“Humuhupa naman na po ang baha, 13.5 nalang po ngayon, almost two meters na po yung pagbaba (The flood is subsiding, it’s 13.5 now, it has decreased by almost two meters) and we still have rescue and relief operations with the help of our police, Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Mamba said.

Government personnel have ramped up efforts to deliver aid and rescue residents of communities in Cagayan Valley that were heavily affected by the massive flooding caused by Typhoon Ulysses.

Relief operations have also been scaled up to assist residents hit hard by the calamity. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com







