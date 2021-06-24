1 killed, 23 hurt after 2 SAF patrol trucks plunge into cliff

TACLOBAN CITY – A police officer was killed while 21 other troopers and two guides were injured when two patrol trucks of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) fell off a cliff in Las Navas, Northern Samar past midnight of Wednesday.

The trucks plunged 40 feet down after one of the vehicles lost its brake and collided with a moving PNP-SAF truck in front of it in Dolores village, Las Navas town, according to the report sent by the Eastern Visayas police office to reporters early Thursday.

“Unluckily, the second vehicle bumped the rear portion of the first vehicle, as a result of the impact, both drivers lost control of their vehicles and fell to the cliff in the roadside,” the PNP said in its report.

Killed in the road accident was Patrolman John Carlo Tahitit while those injured were identified as Lt. Dominique Ordonio; Cpls. Jerry Sendo and Antoine John Escosia; and Patrolmen Roel Catalbas, Jescel Mark Echem, Elfon Jay Violeta,Joseph Lalino, Raymart Bernard Tacudog, Jerone Ejurango, Muhammad Zulfikhar, Archie Bolon, Oliver Ardoña, Pedro Anceta Sally, Leonel Eborda, Polibert Castañeda, Jordan Sabiano, Melrich Daba, James Royd Galido, Cominso Magsaysay, Nikko Cordada, and Clifford Felipe Repollo.

Also hurt were two former rebels who served as guides of the SAF troopers.

Of the 23 injured, 11 of them were seriously wounded. They were rushed to the Catarman District Hospital in Catarman town.

The SAF troopers were heading to Bulao village in Las Navas when the accident happened.

Some villages of the 4th class town, located 330 kilometers north of Tacloban, are known as influenced by the New People’s Army. Sarwell Meniano / PNA – northboundasia.com

