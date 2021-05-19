1 killed, 2 nabbed in Nueva Ecija anti-drug ops

LUPAO, Nueva Ecija – A suspected drug peddler was killed in a firefight with operatives of the municipal police here during a buy-bust operation on Wednesday.

Police identified the suspect as Romnick Garces of Barangay San Josef Sur, Cabanatuan City who reportedly sold one sachet of shabu for PHP500 to an undercover anti-narcotics policeman.

Cabanatuan City is approximately 55.9 kilometers south of this municipality.

Forensic investigators also recovered the suspect’s .38 caliber revolver, according to the investigator, Staff Sgt. Ruben Erjas.

The suspect’s cohort, he said, eluded arrest on board a motorcycle.

“The suspect sensed that he was dealing with policemen, suddenly drew his firearm and fired upon operatives,” Erjas said in an interview.

In Cabanatuan City, local drug enforcement operatives arrested Royce Pestaño, married, a tricycle driver from Barangay Dicarma, and his relative Ramoncito Pestaño, of Royal Mansion, Greenhills, Mandaluyong City during an anti-drug sting in Barangay Caridad on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Barnard Danie Dasugo, city police chief, said operatives initially bought from the suspects one sachet of shabu.

He noted that 13 more sachets of shabu with a total volume of 50.24 grams worth PHP341,632, were recovered after the arrest.

Dasugo said charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, have been filed against the suspects. Marilyn Galang / PNA – northboundasia.com

