1 dead, 13 hurt in NoCot highway mishap

by: Philippine News Agency |

COTABATO CITY – A 55-year-old man was killed while 13 others were hurt in a vehicular crash along a downhill section of the highway in Alamada, North Cotabato on Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Rey Arnold Rodrigo, Alamada police deputy chief, identified the lone fatality as Felix Baya, of Barangay Montay, Libungan, North Cotabato.

Rodrigo said all the victims were heading for Libungan from a family event in Alamada when the Isuzu Elf driver, identified as Javier Oplimo, lost control of the steering wheel while descending a portion of the road in Barangay Rangayen at 1 p.m.

“The vehicle’s brake system malfunctioned and the driver decided to hit a hillside along the roadside to prevent it from leaping toward the deep ravine,” Rodrigo said.

Aside from the driver, others injured in the incident were Lawrence Jaod, 35; Vilma Jaod, 51; Jenelyn Oplimo, 33; Lynette Agues, 29; Irish Joy Jaod, 24; Rosendo Oplimo, 31; Ronnie Condeno, 19; and children Nur Baya, Jomari Hasim, Lemuel Poras, Chrisha Baya and Dres Gonzales.

Alamada is a progressive mountain town in the first district of North Cotabato with the famous curtain-like “Asik-Asik” waterfalls as its main tourist attraction. Edwin Fernandez /PNA – northboundasia.com



