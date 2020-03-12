US actor Tom Hanks, wife test positive for Covid-19

by: Sputnik |
US actor Tom Hanks, wife test positive for Covid-19

Award-winning American actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) amid the ongoing global outbreak of the disease. Hanks posted a statement on his Instagram account.

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s currently untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros. Hanks is set to play Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

In his Instagram post, Hanks wrote:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive”, Hanks said.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”, Hanks said.

Warner Bros. reportedly was made aware that a company member on the Elvis film had tested positive for Covid-19. (Sputnik International)



Suggested Videos

PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT


The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019


Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION

VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST


The Evening News October 23, 2019

THE EVENING NEWS

KABABALAGHAN SA LUMANG ABANDONADONG RESORT SA LA UNION