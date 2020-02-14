Training plane emergency landed in Ilocos Sur, 2 passengers safe

by: Erwin Beleo-Northbound Philippines News |
Training plane emergency landed in Ilocos Sur, 2 passengers safe

CAMP OSCAR FLORENDO, La Union – A Cessna 152 training plane emergency landed along a coastal area in Barangay Pilar, Sta Cruz, Ilocos Sur Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 12, 2020) after developed an engine trouble.

The passengers are pilot instructor Miguel Franco S. Tubasis, WCC Aviation in Binalonan, Pangasinan, and resident of Brgy. Trenchera, Tayug, Pangasinan, while a student pilot Ramielle Cycle G. Deltran, 21, a resident of 126 Manibaug, Libutad, Porac, Pampanga.

According to Tubasis, “we were aboard the said aircraft when the plane’s engine has suddenly conked out,” said.

Tubasis also said that they were heading to south from Vigan City going back to Binalonan when the plane (Cessna 152) encountered engine trouble in the air.

The pilot immediately looked for a best place for landing which they safely landed along shoreline of Brgy. Pilar.

Responding police told “a report reached to Sta Cruz PS informing that aforesaid aircraft had an emergency landing along shoreline of said place. Personnel of the said police were immediately proceeded thereat,” police said. Erwin Beleo / Northbound Philippines News



