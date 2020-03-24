TIME FOR NATIONALISM

by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency |
Thousands of food packs ready for distribution at Barangay Bagong Nayon multipurpose covered court in Cogeo, Antipolo City are assembled depicting the Philippine flag at this crucial time to show nationalism, on Monday (March 23, 2020). The food packs will be distributed to residents in the area who were affected by the enhanced community quarantine being implemented by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). JOEY RAZON / PNA – northboundasia.com

Suggested Videos

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19


No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News


BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay


THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union


LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION

VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST

The Evening News October 23, 2019