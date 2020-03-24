TIME FOR NATIONALISM by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 24/03/202024/03/2020 Thousands of food packs ready for distribution at Barangay Bagong Nayon multipurpose covered court in Cogeo, Antipolo City are assembled depicting the Philippine flag at this crucial time to show nationalism, on Monday (March 23, 2020). The food packs will be distributed to residents in the area who were affected by the enhanced community quarantine being implemented by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). JOEY RAZON / PNA – northboundasia.com