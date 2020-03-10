Task force imposes social distancing measures vs. Covid-19

MANILA — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID) has resolved to adopt social distancing measures to fight the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a resolution it issued late Monday, the task force recommended the temporary prohibition of planned and spontaneous mass gatherings where the number of people attending could strain the planning and response resources of the community hosting the events.

“Employers in the private sector and the Civil Service Commission are hereby encouraged to implement alternative working arrangements to impose social distancing between and among employees,” it said.

The task force also recommended that classes in all levels be suspended in Metro Manila from March 10 to 14 provided that all students continue to fulfill their educational requirements these days.

“The concerned local government units shall be responsible for implementing measures to ensure that students remain in their homes during the said duration,” the resolution read.

As the Philippines recorded 24 confirmed cases of Covid-19, several events have been canceled.

Among the events suspended include all Department of Education activities which require travel and congregation of schools, division, and regions.

Only the ongoing National Schools Press Conference and the National Festival of Talents proceeded with strict observance of the health guidelines against Covid-19.

The Marikina City government, this year’s host of Palarong Pambansa, has decided to postpone the games.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association also suspended its games following the Department of Health’s declaration of Code Red alert (Sub-level 1). Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com