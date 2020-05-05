‘Speeding’ hearse driver yields 3 boxes of gin hidden in casket

BINMALEY, Pangasinan – Authorities intercepted on Tuesday a hearse and arrested its driver after discovering bottles of liquor concealed in a casket.

In an interview, Binmaley police chief, Lt. Col. Brendon Palisoc said the hearse driven by Jeffrey Velasco, 23, and a resident of Barangay Talibaew, Calasiao town, was traveling faster than usual considering that a casket was inside.

He said the driver even attempted to avoid a quarantine checkpoint at Barangay Gayaman here.

“We sensed that something was wrong because of the speed of the hearse and especially when the driver maneuvered when he saw a checkpoint,” he added.

Authorities chased after the hearse until they were able to intercept it at Barangay Biec this town.

“Upon inspection, we saw inside the casket three boxes of liquor (gin). Each box contains 24 bottles of gin,” Palisoc said.

The hearse was impounded by the police while cases of violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, Republic Act 11332 and RA 11469, or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, will be filed against the suspect.

Under the extended enhanced community quarantine, the liquor ban is still in place. Ahikam Pasion /PNA – northboundasia.com





