SM assures safety, sanitation in Pangasinan malls

DAGUPAN CITY – The management of SM has assured compliance with safety and sanitation protocols as it started operations of essential and non-leisure services in its malls in Pangasinan since the province was placed under general community quarantine on May 16.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, SM public relations manager KJ Santiago said their malls in Dagupan City, Urdaneta City, and Rosales town are thoroughly being disinfected before the opening and throughout mall hours, especially in areas with heavy customer contact.

“Entrances are equipped with temperature checks. Alcohol dispensers are provided at the mall entrance and restrooms. The restrooms are sanitized every 30 minutes,” she said.

Santiago said they are also strictly enforcing the ‘no face mask, no entry’ policy, as well as social distancing.

“Everyone is required to wear face masks at all times.SM lays emphasis on safe distancing,” she added.

Santiago further said free Wi-Fi access is disabled and leisure establishments remained closed while shoppers are requested to limit malling activities to buying essentials only, such as food and medicine, and accessing non-leisure services, in line with the government’s rules that discourage loitering in the malls.

Meanwhile, SM Pangasinan mall employees and agency front-liners, including janitors and security guards, have been tested with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) antibody rapid testing.

“SM tenant partners can avail of this test, at cost, for their respective staff,” she said.

Santiago added protective equipment is also provided, including face masks and face shields, while agency personnel working in high customer contact areas are required to wear gloves, and mall employees undergo temperature checks at the start of the work shift and throughout the day.

SM Center Dagupan is open every day, while SM City Rosales and SM City Urdaneta Central are open from Monday to Saturday only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





