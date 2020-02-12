SEA Games gold medalist ready for ‘ONE’

BAGUIO CITY – A gold in kickboxing in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and a silver in wushu in the 2014 Asian Games make Kalinga pride Jean Claude Saclag ready to face the bigger arena.

“If it is God’s will, then so be it,” Saclag said as he gears up for the ONE Series, Asia’s biggest mixed martial arts arena, on March 24.

Saclag has been training hard and preparing for the qualifiers with Team Lakay under head coach Mark Sangiao and Eduard Folayang.

“Yes, I am ready. Kaya po naman ‘yan (I can do that),” he added.

Sangiao is hopeful Saclag makes it to the qualifier.

“We are preparing for Jean Claude’s qualifier, sana makapasok (hopefully he’ll make it),” he said.

Saclag made a podium finish in last year’s SEA Games, along with Sangiao and fellow Team Lakay member Gina Iniong.

Saclag, the 2014 World Cup of Wushu sanda champion in the 60-kg. division shifted to kickboxing in 2019.

He took the silver in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea after falling to China’s Hongxing Kong. He took the bronze in the 2013 World Wushu Championship held in Kuala Lumpur but in the lower weight category of 56 kg.

Now, Saclag is ready to put on the gloves, to test himself in the octagon as a professional fighter alongside his Team Lakay family — considered among the best ONE team. Pigeon Lobien /PNA – northboundasia.com





