SEA AMBULANCE by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 07/09/201907/09/2019 Department of Health (DOH-Calabarzon) Regional Director Eduardo C. Janairo (right) hands over the symbolic key of a sea ambulance to Panulukan, Quezon, Municipal Mayor Alfred Rigor Mitra (black polo shirt) during the turn-over ceremony in Barangay Libjo-Beach, Infanta, Quezon on Friday (September 6, 2019). The sea ambulance will be used to transport patients from distant islands to hospitals. JOEY RAZON / PNA – northboundasia.com