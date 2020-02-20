School, off-campus activities to resume Feb. 24: DepEd

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Wednesday said national, regional, and off-campus activities may resume on February 24.

Under Memorandum No. 23 Series 2020, the DepEd said such activities may resume provided that all measures identified by the department in its previous memoranda and issuances by the Department of Health as regards to preventive measures against the coronavirus disease are strictly observed.

In the same memorandum, DepEd reiterated the dedication of weekends for school-wide cleaning and intensified disinfection efforts apart from its regular cleaning on school days.

“Schools shall ensure that adequate supply of water and soap in schools, and hand sanitizers or rubbing alcohol at entrances of schools and offices and maintain the cleanliness of schools, including the regular disinfection of doorknobs and handles,” the memorandum said.

School Division Offices are reminded to consolidate weekly health situation reports from schools for submission to the Bureau of Learner Support Services-School Health Division.

“Private schools are highly encouraged to adopt the precautionary measures contained in DepEd’s memoranda pertaining to its response to the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” it said.

On February 4, the DepEd postponed its scheduled activities for February such as the National Science and Technology Fair, National Festival of Talents and National Schools Press Conference amid the Covid-19 scare. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA -northboundasia.com





