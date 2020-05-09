SAP payout in Ilocos 86% complete: DSWD

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has released PHP3.75 billion or 86.02 percent of the PHP4.3 billion total funding for the social amelioration program (SAP) in the Ilocos region.

In a phone interview on Friday, DSWD 1 (Ilocos) information officer Darwin Chan said through the local government units (LGUs), they have distributed the amount to some 682,457 qualified residents in the region as of noon.

Chan said some 85,283 families in Ilocos Norte, 96,417 in Ilocos Sur, 98,519 in La Union, and 402,238 in Pangasinan benefited from the cash assistance.

The beneficiaries received PHP5,500 each.

He added that 61 LGUs have completed the payout, while some LGUs have until May 10 to finish the distribution of the cash aid after the deadline was moved from May 7.

Chan said the reasons for the delay in the payout of some LGUs were extensive validation and re-validation to ensure that no unqualified beneficiaries may be given emergency subsidy, the limited workforce of the LGUs, mobility issues on the payout, and geographical location. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com