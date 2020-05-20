San Fernando adopts number coding scheme for private vehicles

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The city government adopted the number coding scheme for private vehicles to reduce the volume of vehicles plying the roads after the city was placed under extended general community quarantine (GCQ) starting May 16.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the city government said that private vehicles, depending on their license plate or conduction sticker ending, are prohibited to traverse within or enter the central business district, except on the diversion road on respective days.

Private vehicles with a license plate or conduction sticker ending in 1 and 2 are not allowed on Mondays, 3 and 4 on Tuesdays, 5 and 6 on Wednesdays, 7 and 8 on Thursdays, and 9 and 0 on Fridays, between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the post reads.

It added private vehicles driven by or transporting front-liners or health workers are exempted from the number coding provided the driver or passenger has a special home quarantine pass.

“Any person found in violation shall be penalized by a fine of PHP500 for every violation,” it said.

City Ordinance No. 2020-10, which was passed on May 12, implements the number coding scheme during the quarantine period.

Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





