San Carlos forms team to address SAP complaints

SAN CARLOS CITY, Pangasinan – The city government here has formed a grievance committee that will receive and investigate complaints from the residents about the Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

In a Facebook live message on Monday, Mayor Julier Resuello said the local government unit will start accepting complaints this and next week to address the grievances of people regarding the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) emergency subsidy of the national government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Resuello said that since the SAP payout, his office has been receiving complaints through social media.

He said most of the complaints are about the village chiefs who allegedly had lapses in assessing the qualifications of the recipients.

"We encourage everyone with complaints to put it in formal writing so we could as well address it formally," he added.







Resuello said village officials should be responsible and honest enough because there are many people who are most in need and qualified for the subsidy.

“If we find out that you didn’t follow the guidelines, we would take legal actions against you,” he told barangay officials, adding that unqualified individuals will be asked to return the money.

Aside from the investigating team of the city, DSWD Ilocos regional office will also conduct cross-matching and revalidation of the list of the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Resuello assured that disbursement for the second tranche of SAP will be more orderly.

He said San Carlos City remains free from Covid-19 and encouraged everyone to refrain from going outside of their residence, especially those without the quarantine pass, as the enhanced community quarantine in Pangasinan is extended until May 15. Jerick James Pasiliao /PNA – northboundasia.com





