San Carlos City giving away 218K face masks to residents

by: Northbound Philippines News Online |
SAN CARLOS CITY, Pangasinan – The city government is distributing 218,000 pieces of washable face masks to the residents for free amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

In a Facebook live video of the City Information Office on Tuesday, Jhuliano Nazareno, secretary to the mayor, said the local government unit aims to protect its constituents against the pandemic.

He said residents who are six years old and above each receive a face mask.

Nazareno said the city councilors were tasked to distribute the face masks to the residents of the 86 villages until Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the city government has started issuing quarantine identification cards (Q-ID) per family as a replacement to the disposable quarantine pass, which has been used in accessing essential services during the enhanced community quarantine.

“The provision of the Q-ID is a one-time issuance. So each household is advised to decide who will represent them,” he said.

Nazareno said the Q-ID should be worn by the family representative when going outside their residence. Jerick James Pasiliao /PNA – northboundasia.com



