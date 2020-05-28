Red Cross decries attacks on health workers amid crisis

by: Anadolu |
Red Cross decries attacks on health workers amid crisis

GENEVA – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday signed a joint declaration by global organizations representing more than 30 million healthcare professionals, condemning mounting attacks against them amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The declaration follows an increase in attacks against health workers and facilities linked to Covid-19: more than 200 incidents of violence have been recorded by the ICRC in over 13 countries since the beginning of the pandemic,” according to the declaration.

“At least 208 reports of such incidents have emerged since the beginning of the pandemic, and each day brings new stories of intimidation and harm,” it added. “These are reported attacks; the actual numbers are likely much higher.”

The signatories said that healthcare workers and facilities and medical vehicles should never be a target of violence.

They urged governments, communities, and weapon-bearers to respect and protect health care at all times, and to contribute to creating a protective environment in which health care can be provided safely.

“Unfortunately, the sad reality is that health workers have for a long time been subject to many shocking forms of violence,” they said.

The statement was signed also by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Council of Nurses, Médecins du Monde, the World Medical Association, International Hospital Federation, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of Military Medicine and other groups. (Anadolu)



Suggested Videos

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE


Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed


WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019


La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019


The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION