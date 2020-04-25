Ramadhan in line with quarantine: DILG

MANILA – As Muslims observed the Holy Month of Ramadhan, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año on Saturday said the season is very much in-line with the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

“The spirit of sacrifice, faith, obedience, discipline, and charity being observed by our Filipino Muslim brothers and sisters this month is very much in line with what is needed in the current imposition of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in high-risk areas as well as the general community quarantine (GCQ) in low-risk areas starting May 1, 2020, amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic,” Año said in a statement.

“The quarantine safety measure is beneficial in easing your fasting as you stay home and do your solemn prayers and reflections,” he added.

Año said the DILG, together with its attached agencies, especially the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are one with the Muslims in ensuring peaceful observance of Ramadhan.

“As we continue to fight Covid-19, the DILG reiterates its call to local government units (LGUs) to ensure the provision of halal food packs to your Muslim constituents, as directed in DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2020-061, and ensure that Muslim communities are not bypassed in the relief operations,” he said.

“And for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in the facilities of the Bureau of Jail Management and Pedology (BJMP), the Bureau is ensuring the provision of halal food and the observance of physical distancing during prayer activities in jails,” Año said.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is also on guard in ensuring a fire-safe nation.

“May we continue to tread the path of unity amid diversity through tolerance and coexistence; solidarity amid challenges; and faith in our only one God who will not fail us from our common enemies such as Covid-19,” he said. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com





