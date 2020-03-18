Quezon City heightens community quarantine

MANILA – The Quezon City government will implement heightened surveillance and monitoring on residential areas with confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mike Marasigan, head of the QC Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said more than 20 residences with Covid-19 cases would be considered as “hot zones”.

“We’re going to implement the enhanced community quarantine in the hot zone– the house itself, so we will monitor and forbid the remaining tenants from going outside,” he said.

Within the hot zone’s 500-meter radius would be the so-called “warm zone”, he said.

Those inside the warm zone would have to pass strict checkpoints as the QC government implements strict monitoring and surveillance of residents entering and exiting the area.

“Sa bahay or hot zone, wala talagang labasan doon. Pero ‘yong sa warm zone, we really have to control that because we don’t want people roaming the streets,” Marasigan said. “If you look at the numbers, the 29 addresses (with confirmed Covid-19 cases)… We will consider those as hot zones.”

As of March 18, there are 29 cases of Covid-19 in Quezon City spread over 22 communities –barangays Matandang Balara (2), Project 6 (1), San Antonio (1), Del Monte (1), Maharlika (1), San Isidro Labrador (1), Bagong Silang (1), Socorro (1), E. Rodriguez (1), Ugong Norte (1), White Plains (1), South Triangle (1), Marilag (1), Paligsahan (1), Valencia (1), BL Crame (3), Kalusugan (3), Donya Imelda (1), Pasong Putik (1), Bagbag (1), Tandang Sora (3), and Pasong Tamo (1).

Of the 29 cases, one patient from Barangay Paligsahan and two from BL Crame have recovered.

Mayor Joy Belmonte reported that one of the two positive cases from Barangay Matandang Balara, a shop owner at the Greenhills Shopping Center, has succumbed to Covid-19.

She said they have already beefed up their call center agents for Covid-19 response, deployed more shuttle buses to transport health workers, and secured 100 hotel rooms for front liners.

They have also tapped several schools as backup quarantine facilities for patients under investigation.

“All barangay emergency health response team have also been mobilized, including each barangay having its own ambulance,” Belmonte said. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





