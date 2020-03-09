Qatar imposes entry ban vs. PH, 13 other countries

by: Philippine News Agency |
Qatar imposes entry ban vs. PH, 13 other countries

MANILA – The Qatar government on Monday imposed a temporary entry ban on travelers from 14 countries, including the Philippines, as the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to spread worldwide.

The Philippine Embassy in Doha advised Filipinos to take note of the said travel ban which takes effect beginning March 9.

All Doha-bound passengers who traveled to the following countries in the last 14 days are covered:

  • Philippines
  • Bangladesh
  • China
  • Egypt
  • India
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • South Korea
  • Lebanon
  • Nepal
  • Pakistan
  • Sri Lanka
  • Syria
  • Thailand

In a statement dated March 8, the Qatari government said the step comes in line with its effort to take all necessary preventive measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19.

“The decision affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit, and temporary visitors,” it said.  Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com

Suggested Videos

PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT


The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019


Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION

VICE PRESIDENT POLL PROTEST


The Evening News October 23, 2019

THE EVENING NEWS

KABABALAGHAN SA LUMANG ABANDONADONG RESORT SA LA UNION