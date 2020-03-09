Qatar imposes entry ban vs. PH, 13 other countries

MANILA – The Qatar government on Monday imposed a temporary entry ban on travelers from 14 countries, including the Philippines, as the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to spread worldwide.

The Philippine Embassy in Doha advised Filipinos to take note of the said travel ban which takes effect beginning March 9.

All Doha-bound passengers who traveled to the following countries in the last 14 days are covered:

Philippines

Bangladesh

China

Egypt

India

Iran

Iraq

South Korea

Lebanon

Nepal

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Syria

Thailand

In a statement dated March 8, the Qatari government said the step comes in line with its effort to take all necessary preventive measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19.

“The decision affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit, and temporary visitors,” it said. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com