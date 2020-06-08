Pump prices set to increase on Tuesday

by: Kris Crismundo-PNA |

MANILA – Oil firms will increase their prices starting 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. 

In separate advisories, Chevron (Caltex), Cleanfuel, Petro Gazz and Seaoil announced that they will hike prices of diesel by PHP1.10 per liter, and PHP1.75 per liter for gasoline. 

Chevron and Seaoil will also increase kerosene prices by PHP1 per liter. 

The increments on fuel prices reflect the increasing crude oil prices in the world market. 

Prices of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude now trade at USD40-per-barrel level. 

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies (OPEC+) are in their second month of reducing output to counter the falling crude oil prices in March and April. 

Oil prices have doubled in May due to the action of the OPEC+ coupled with the improving global demand. 

According to OilPrice.com, OPEC+ is planning to extend the output cuts at least until next month. Kris Crismundo /PNA northboundasia.com

Suggested Videos

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE


Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed


WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019


La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019


The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union

LINGSAT CEMETERY SFC LA UNION