PSG to implement ‘no touch’ policy on Duterte, first family

MANILA – The Presidential Security Group (PSG) will be implementing a “no touch” policy on President Rodrigo Duterte and the first family to prevent them from contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

PSG commander Army Col. Jesus Durante said the no-touch policy will be among the precautionary measures in place to minimize his exposure to the disease.

“PSG will strictly implement preventive measures against the virus to ensure the safety of PRRD and the first family. Specifically, PSG will implement the no-touch policy to the President,” Durante said in a statement on Monday.

Durante said the PSG would “thoroughly” screen personalities — including PSG personnel, politicians and dignitaries — expected to get near the President especially during meetings and events.

The PSG will also assess whether or not to cancel large crowd gatherings with the President as the guest of honor and speaker for his safety and the safety of attendees, he added.

He said all established health protocols and preventive measures will be in effect to all PSG personnel and the whole Malacañang Complex.

He said the PSG is observing these preventive measures based on the guidelines set by the Department of Health (DOH).







Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte would not limit his public engagements despite the Covid-19 threat.

“I don’t think so dahil marami pa siyang naka-schedule (because he a lot of engagements scheduled),” he said.

Earlier, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said Duterte would be visiting Boracay on March 12 to join efforts in lifting the public’s mood to travel around the Philippines.

Duterte will also inspect what has been done on the island since it was rehabilitated.

Currently, there are 10 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 41 persons under investigation who are currently admitted in hospitals.

Duterte has approved the DOH recommendation to declare a state of public health emergency amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

DOH has placed the country under Covid-19 Alert System to Code Red sublevel 1 to prepare national and local governments and the country’s health care providers for possible increases in suspected and confirmed cases of the disease. Azer Parrocha /PNA – northboundasia.com





