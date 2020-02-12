Premier mountain bike race postponed due to Covid-19

MANILA — The country’s premier mountain bike race will not take place this Sunday due to the continuous threat of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

On Tuesday, 7-Eleven announced that its 7-Eleven Trail that was supposed to be played at the Timberland Heights in San Mateo, Rizal has been postponed following advice from the local government unit due to the threat of Covid-19.

“The San Mateo LGU (local government unit) informed us that we had to postpone our race, citing a memo they received only a couple of days before from Secretary (Francisco) Duque of the Department of Health,” 7-Eleven, one of the top convenience store chains in the world, said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Philippine Sports Commission made public its plea for the postponement of sporting events scheduled in the first half of the year due to Covid-19.

The PSC decided to postpone the National Sports Summit, the Philippine National Games, and Batang Pinoy while also recommending the postponement of the ASEAN Para Games.

The Philippine Basketball Association also gave in and postponed the opening of its new season to March 8 and the season of the PBA D-League to March 2.

The 7-Eleven Trail was expected to draw 2,900 mountain bikers.

“We defer to the better judgment of the government in their efforts to contain this threat as they see it,” the 7-Eleven statement read. “We are committed to holding this race as soon as we are given clearance by the government to do so. Please stay tuned for further announcements.” Ivan Stewart Saldajeno /PNA – northboundasia.com