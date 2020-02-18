Police uproots P2.3-M marijuana in Benguet

SABLAN, Benguet – Police destroyed on Monday fully grown marijuana plants with an estimated value of PHP2.93 million discovered in eight areas here and at the capital town of La Trinidad.

Sablan police chief, Capt. Salvador Anas, said some 11,900 fully grown marijuana plants worth PHP2.38 million were uprooted in four different areas at Sitio Taleb in Barangay Banangan.

Anas said the sites are located some three hours walk beneath forested areas.

Anas said a member of the Barangay Informant Network (BIN) tipped them about the marijuana plantation, prompting police to launch an operation.

“We were surprised to learn and see that the illegal plant on this town which has no history [of marijuana cultivation] but we are also convinced that this is the fruit of our concerted effort and collaboration with our established BIN in the fight against all forms of illegal activities,” Anas said.









In a separate operation, police from La Trinidad also uprooted and burned at least 475 fully grown marijuana plants estimated at PHP550,000.

In a text message, Benguet Provincial Police Office director, Col. Elmer Ragay, said the hills of hemp were discovered in four different areas estimated to be 475 square meters at Sitio Tuba Wangal in La Trinidad.

Ragay said the plantation was about a two-hour hike from the road.

“This will entail a thorough investigation. We will find out who the lot owners are,” Ragay said.

Ragay said police would probe whether the areas discovered have long been used for plantation of marijuana. Dionisio Dennis, Jr./PNA – northboundasia.com





