Plane carrying 160 stranded Pinoys leaves Japan for Manila

MANILA – A total of 160 Filipino tourists, students, and overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who were stranded in Japan for about two months have been finally sent home on Monday.

In a statement, the Philippine Embassy in Japan said the plane bearing the stranded Filipinos took off from the Narita International Airport at about 1:35 p.m. via a chartered flight mounted by the embassy in cooperation with other foreign and national agencies.

“The [160] passengers came from all over Japan and have been stranded for close to two months due to multiple flight cancellations, limited airline seat availability, or prohibitive airfare rebooking costs,” the embassy said.

During the send-off, Ambassador Jose Laurel V assured the repatriates of the government’s continued support for the well-being of Filipinos worldwide, as he thanked Cebu Pacific airline for making the project possible.

Aside from the repatriation, the embassy said it also provided welfare and financial assistance to the stranded Filipinos.

The repatriates, especially the tourists and students, went to Japan on a limited budget and were not able to support themselves during their unplanned and prolonged stay in the country.

Upon arrival in Manila, the repatriates will undergo mandatory testing for the coronavirus disease 2019 as well as a 14-day quarantine as required by existing government guidelines.

The project, it said, was made possible through coordination with the Philippine Consulates-General in Osaka and Nagoya, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO)- Tokyo, and Cebu Pacific. (PNA)