Phivolcs says 77 volcanic quakes recorded in Taal

MANILA — There were 77 volcanic quakes recorded in Taal for the past 24 hours, signifying magmatic activity as the volcano remains under Alert Level 3, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Monday.

The volcanic quakes included 11 harmonic tremors lasting one to four minutes. These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater.

Alert Level 3 means sudden steam-driven and weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions may still occur in areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lake shores.

Plume emission continues to lower, measuring 20 to 50 meters tall.

On February 8, Phivolcs recorded an average of 116 tonnes sulfur dioxide emission.

Phivolcs maintains that entry into the Taal Volcano Island, as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within the seven-kilometer radius from the main crater is still strictly prohibited.

“People are advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall and minor earthquakes,” it added.

Local government units, on the other hand, are advised to assess areas outside the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities, and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com





