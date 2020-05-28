PH reports highest single-day spike with 539 new Covid-19 cases

MANILA – The Philippines on Thursday recorded 539 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 15,588.

The Department of Health (DOH), in its case bulletin, also reported 92 new recoveries and 17 new deaths.

The total number of recovered cases nationwide is now 3,598 while the death toll has climbed to 921. The total number of active cases nationwide is 11,069.

Of the 539 new cases, which is the highest single-day increase recorded to date, about 330 or 61 percent came from the National Capital Region; 55 or 10 percent came from Region 7 (Central Visayas); 99 or 19 percent from other regions; and the remaining 55 or 10 percent from repatriates.

As of Wednesday, the DOH has a total bed capacity of 13,557 dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Occupied are about 36 percent of 2,868 ward beds; 36.20 percent of 9,408 isolation beds; and 33.60 percent of 1,281 intensive care unit beds.

There are 1,964 total ventilators for Covid-19 patients and about 17.80 percent of them are in use.

In Local Isolation and General Treatment Areas for Covid-19 cases (Ligtas Covid) facilities across the country, some 51,422 beds are dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, 1,348 beds are dedicated to Covid-19 patients in Mega Ligtas Covid facilities. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





