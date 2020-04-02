PH Covid-19 cases soar to 2,633

MANILA – The cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the Philippines has increased to 2,633, the Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday.

“Nadagdagan po ng 322 ang ating listahan ng Covid19-positive patients. Ang total po ng ating positive patients ay nasa 2,633 (We have recorded 322 new Covid-19 patients. The total now stands at 2,633),” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a virtual presser.

The DOH has also recorded 1,275 negative results among tested patients under investigation.

Of the total confirmed cases, the recoveries have reached 51 while the death toll has increased to 107 from 96 on April 1.

"Sa ngalan ng DOH, kami po ay taos pusong nakikiramay sa mga pamilyang naulila (On behalf of the DOH, we sincerely send our condolences the bereaved families)," Duque said.







On the conduct of Covid-19 testing on health workers, Duque said the DOH will be prioritizing those who are exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.

“Dahil sa pagtaas natin ng ating testing capacity at patuloy na pag-accredit at pagbukas ng higit pang mga sub-national laboratories, inaasahan po nating mate-test ang ating magigiting na healthcare workers. Sa ngayon binigyan nating prayoridad ang ating mga healthcare workers na may sintomas (With the efforts to increase our testing capacity and the continued accreditation and opening of sub-national laboratories, we expect to test our brave healthcare workers. At present, our priority is those who have symptoms),” he said.

Duque explained that there are still a number of specimens pending process at different testing centers in the country.

His statement came after the Philippine College of Physicians urged the DOH to allot test kits for healthcare workers to further eliminate and prevent casualties of front-liners.

Meanwhile, Duque reported that DOH has already distributed sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to six hospitals: Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center (1,100 sets), East Avenue Medical Center (770 sets), San Lorenzo Hospital (2,780 sets), Lung Center of the Philippines (2,800 sets), Philippine General Hospital (2,000 sets), Jose M. Rodriquez Memorial Hospital (2,590 sets). Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com






