PH Covid-19 cases now 12,513; 7 new deaths reported

MANILA – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country reached 12,513 on Sunday, with 208 more persons contracting the disease.

In its latest case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) also reported 74 new recoveries and seven new deaths.

The total number of recovered cases nationwide is now 2,635 while the death toll has climbed to 824.

Out of the 208 new cases, DOH said 174 cases or 83 percent came from the National Capital Region; one case or one percent from Central Visayas, and the remaining 33 cases or 16 percent from other regions.

As of May 16, the DOH has 13,457 total bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.







About 34.80 percent of the 2,686 ward beds are occupied; 37.70 percent of 9,468 isolation beds are occupied, and 35.50 percent of 1,303 intensive care unit beds are occupied.

The DOH also has 1,963 total ventilators for Covid-19 patients and about 19.40 percent of them are in use.

In Local Isolation and General Treatment Areas for Covid-19 cases (Ligtas Covid) facilities, there are 40,497 beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, there are 1,348 beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients in mega Ligtas Covid facilities.

Ligtas Covid facilities are community-managed centers for the quarantine and isolation of suspected Covid-19 cases while the mega Ligtas Covid facilities are managed by the national government for the same purpose. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





