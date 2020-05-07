PH Covid-19 cases now 10,343; recoveries rise to 1,618

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country has reached 10,343, with 330 more persons contracting the disease.

In its case bulletin Thursday, the Department of Health (DOH) also reported 112 new recoveries and 27 new deaths.

The total number of recovered cases nationwide is now 1,618 while the death toll has climbed to 685.

Out of the 339 new cases, the DOH said 205 cases or 61 percent came from Region 7 (Central Visayas); 110 cases or 32 percent from the National Capital Region and the remaining 24 cases or 7 percent from other regions.

In a virtual press briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there are a total of 1,886 healthcare workers infected with Covid-19.

Sa nasabing bilang, ang 1,449 ay active cases, ang 403 ay naka-recover at kahapon ikinagagalak namin ibalita na walang healthcare worker ang namatay sa Covid-19. Ang kabuang bilang ng deaths ay nananatili sa 34 (Of the said number, 1,449 are active cases, 403 have recovered and we’re happy to report that no new death among healthcare workers was recorded yesterday. The total number of deaths is still 34),” Vergeire said.

She added that the number of healthcare workers infected with Covid-19 started to drop on April 11. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com



