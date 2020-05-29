PH Covid-19 cases breach 16,000

MANILA— The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported a total of 1,046 confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, 46 of which are so-called fresh cases while 1,000 are newly verified backlogs. This brings the total tally to 16,634.

Fresh cases, the DOH said, are test results released to patients within the last three days while late cases are the ones released more than four days prior but were only verified by the DOH Bureau of Epidemiology on the date of reporting, or in this case, May 29.

“The increase in the number of late confirmed cases is due to the more complete and timely submission of laboratories of their line list and the recent deployment of the COVID-KAYA information system,” DOH said in a post on social media.

It also noted that the total confirmed cases reported on May 29 refer to “unique” and laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 positive cases.

Of the 11,069 active cases, the agency said 751 are asymptomatic, 10,240 have mild symptoms, 54 are in severe condition, while 24 are critical.

DOH also reported a total of 942 deaths after 21 new fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile, 122 recoveries were registered, raising the total figure to 3,720.

As of May 28, the Philippines has 13,627 total bed capacity for Covid-19 patients, with 1,883 ward beds, 6,059 isolation beds, and 871 ICU beds still available.

In addition, there are 52,394 total beds in Local Isolation and General Treatment Areas for Covid-19 cases (LIGTAS COVID centers) and 1,340 beds in MEGA LIGTAS COVID centers or quarantine facilities managed by the national government.

On the other hand, 365 mechanical ventilators are in use with 1,653 available. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





