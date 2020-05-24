PH coronavirus cases rise to 14K; recoveries now 3,249

MANILA – The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the country has reached 14,035, with 258 more persons contracting the disease.

The Department of Health (DOH), in its case bulletin on Sunday, reported that there are 72 new recoveries and five new deaths.



The total number of recovered cases nationwide is now 3,249 while the death toll has climbed to 868.



Out of the 258 new cases, the DOH said 195 cases or 75 percent came from the National Capital Region; 51 cases or 20 percent from other regions; and the remaining 12 or 5 percent came from repatriates.



The total number of active cases nationwide is 9,918.



As of May 23, the DOH has a 13,528-total bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.



About 34 percent of the 2,748 ward beds are occupied; 36.80 percent of 9,512 isolation beds are occupied, and 36 percent of 1,268 intensive care unit beds are occupied.



There are 1,940 total ventilators for Covid-19 patients and about 18.80 percent of them are in use.



In Local Isolation and General Treatment Areas for Covid-19 cases (Ligtas Covid) facilities across the country, there are 44,378 beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients.



Meanwhile, there are 1,348 beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients in mega Ligtas Covid facilities.






